WATCH: Mannara Chopra reveals being unaware of Munawar Faruqui partying post Bigg Boss 17 win

Mannara Chopra is having a great time after leaving the Bigg Boss 17 house. Fans adore her vibrant personality and the strong connections she formed with Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui. She made it to the finals and proudly secured the second runner-up spot this season.

Now that she's settling back into her regular routine and reminiscing about her journey, the actress was recently seen enjoying a lovely dinner at a restaurant with her family.

Mannara Chopra’s recent interaction with paparazzi

Mannara Chopra was once again spotted in the city and had a candid conversation with the paps. They asked her when is she hosting a party. She replied, "Party toh main kar rahi hun. Aur aaj toh main bahut thaki hun. Main subah se bahut jyada exhausted hun in terms of kaam (I am partying. And today I am very tired. I'm too exhausted since the morning in terms of work)."

Further, after the paparazzi mentioned Munawar partying, Mannara Chopra seemed surprised. She asked them about it and revealed to be unaware of him throwing a party post his Bigg Boss 17 win. Paparazzi asked her, "Aap jaoge nahi (You won't go?)." The Zid actress comments, "Nahi, mujhe toh pata nahi tha (No, I did not know)."

Continuing the conversation, she opened up about the Bigg Boss party. Mannara expressed, "Mujhe khud nahi pata. Main apne hi life mein get back kar rahi hun (Even I also don't know. As of now I am getting back to my life)."

Watch the video here:

Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17

Be it her facial expressions, gameplay, equations with other housemates, or her friendships, Mannara Chopra was recognized for several factors on the show. Her dynamics with Munawar Faruqui grabbed the audience's attention. Initially, they seemed good friends on the show but later got indulged in several fights and verbal spats.

Many a time, her fellow husemates tagged her as a desperate individual who sought attention from the comedian. Upon Ayesha Khan's entry as a wild card contestant, arguments between Mannara and Munawar became common. There were many instances when the latter told her to get over him. Besides this, Mannara formed a cordial bond with Abhishek Kumar. During the last few days of Bigg Boss 17, they seemed to be on good terms.

If you have followed Bigg Boss 17 closely, You might have known her rough patch with Ankita Lokhande. The two never got along together, and clashing with each other was common for them. The Pavitra Rishta actress even expressed her insecurity and accused Mannra of teasing her by talking to Vicky Jain in a different manner.

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale, Pooja Bhatt arrived on the show to offer support to Mannara Chopra and called her a queen. Pooja Bhatt appreciated and backed Mannara, referring to her as a champion. In a symbolic gesture, she crowned Mannara and acknowledged her resilience in the face of negativity. Besides this, the Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin actress praised how she had emerged stronger from the challenges.

For the unversed, Mannara Chopra is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She made her film debut with Prema Geema Jantha Nai and her Bollywood debut with the thriller Zid, both in 2014.

