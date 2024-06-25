WATCH: Mannara Chopra and Paras Kalnawat tease fans with teaser of their upcoming music video Dheere Dheere

Mannara Chopra and Paras Kalnawat, two of the most prominent personalities in the entertainment and showbiz world, came together for a project. Today, they unveiled the highly anticipated teaser for their upcoming music video, Dheere Dheere, sparking excitement among fans. Let’s take a look at their video here.

Mannara Chopra and Paras Kalnawat’s music video teaser out

On June 25, Mannara Chopra took to social media to share the 26-second clip, captioning it, “Step into a world of serene melodies with the teaser release of ‘Dheere Dheere.’ Let every note gently whisk you away on a soothing journey. #DheereDheere #NewMusicAlert.”

Watch the teaser of Mannara and Paras's music video here:

The teaser opens with Mannara passing by Paras Kalnawat, who is visibly smitten by her presence and smiles to himself. The scene transitions as Paras's friends, singer Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, arrive in a sleek muscle car. The group then drives through a picturesque landscape, showcasing the scenic beauty that enhances the visuals. Moments later, Mannara approaches them, asking for a lift, and their journey together begins.

Reaction of netizens

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement, expressing their eagerness for the full video release. One fan wrote, "Can't wait for this! The teaser looks amazing!" while another added, "The chemistry between Mannara and Paras is so cute even in this short clip." “Already loving it,” wrote another.

Dheere Dheere promises to be a soothing musical journey, and with the teaser creating such a buzz, fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can watch the complete video. On June 24, Paras and Mannara uploaded another post revealing that the music video would be released on June 27.

Meanwhile, Mannara was recently seen in another music video with her Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant, Abhishek Kumar. It was titled Saanware and received immense support from their fans.

On the other hand, Paras Kalnawat is currently seen in the popular television serial Kundali Bhagya in a significant role.

