WATCH: Meenakshi Seshadri brings charm to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, makes everyone go 'Ding Dong'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is one of those entertaining dance reality shows that captivates its audience with its celebrity contestants. The upcoming episodes are going to be more entertaining as former Indian actress Meenakshi Seshadri will grace the show, joining the judges Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi. Recently, Farah Khan shared a fun video grooving with Meenakshi, the show's hosts, and other juries.

Meenakshi Seshadri makes everyone dance to her song

As per the new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the limelight of the show will be stolen away by the former Indian actress Meenakshi Seshadri. Known for films like Hero, Mahaadev, Ghayal, and many others, the 60-year-old will join the regular jury members as a guest judge for the evening.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, Farah Khan posted an enjoyable video where she is seen having fun dancing with Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 stage amid the shoot. Hosts Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani also join them. But who adds charm with her moves and beautiful expression is none other than Meenakshi Seshadri.

The video is a tribute to the Ghayal actress, who debuted 40 years ago. All of them dance to Ding Dong O Baby track from her film Hero. For the uninformed, the song is sung by Anuradha Paudwala and Manhar Udhas. The film stars Meenakshi Seshadri and Jackie Shroff.

Sharing the video on social media, Farah Khan captioned it, "We have to DingDong when @iammeenakshiseshadri is the guest on #jhalaksikhlaja @sonytvofficial this weekend.. #evergreen #tribute"

Have a look at Farah Khan's video:

Fans pour love in comment section

After the video was uploaded on social media, the comment section was filled with varied reactions. Commenting on the video, one of the users wrote, "She was one of the classiest and most well dressed actress of the 90’s. A lot of respect for you ma’am." Another comment read, "I wish there was a Jackie and Meenakshi Seshadri movie again." Furthermore, a fan reacted with heart in eyes emojis.

Here are some of the comments:

