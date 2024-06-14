WATCH: Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi's Smriti Khanna gets pampered by 'green flag' husband Gautam Gupta during pregnancy

Smriti Khanna and her husband, Gautam Gupta, have been enjoying their life to the fullest. Very soon, the couple will welcome another bundle of happiness as they are gearing up to embrace parenthood for the second time. The two are currently parents to their daughter Anaayka, and now they are all set for the arrival of their second baby.

The actress maintains an active social media presence and only recently, she shared a video in which her husband is seen pampering her.

Smriti Khanna calls her husband 'Green Flag'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Smriti Khanna dropped a sweet clip flaunting her 'green flag husband.' In the clip, Gautam Gupta is seen lying beside the actress and pampering his pregnant wife by massaging her legs. One can spot his pleasing expression and his this act of showing love to Smriti has won the hearts of netizens.

Dropping the video, the Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actress wrote, "Isse hi kehte hain na GREEN FLAG? (Don't we call this green flag?)."

Have a look at the video here:

Fans drop lovely comments

As soon as Smriti Khanna posted the sweet clip, lovely reactions flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Petition for Gautam to start classes to train men on being green flags." And, another fan expressed, "Galat ise GREEN FOREST kehte hai Mr. GG being the most understanding husband and father for his Gudiyas." A third comment read: "He is becoming the best mentor for the other guys."

Advertisement

Smriti Khanna's second pregnancy announcement

Sharing the heartwarming news of her second pregnancy, Smriti shared a series of pictures from their photoshoot. The snapshots also had their daughter Anaayka and their pet dog.

Flaunting her baby bump, the actress wrote, "After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement: Our family is growing! Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother."

For the unversed, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta met on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and got married in 2017. They welcomed their first baby in 2020.

ALSO READ: PICS: Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi's Smriti Khanna flaunts her bare baby bump during family vacation in Dubai