Mohammad Nazim gained popularity through his role in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. His performance as a devoted son and husband received much acclaim. Recently, Nazim delighted fans by sharing a video on Instagram where he danced to the famous Pushpa 2 theme. Fans showed their love for the actor by praising his signature moves on social media.

Mohammad Nazim's reel on Pushpa 2 theme

While Saath Nibhana Saathiya ended many years ago, the show came to limelight yet again during lockdown when it was re-run on television. Many scenes from the show went viral on Instagram and Ahem (Mohammed Nazim) and Gopi's (Giaa Manek) romance became memers favorite.

Nazim's various dancing reels went viral on the Internet and now he tried his hands (rather legs) on the popular song of Pushpa 2. Dressed in a red suit, Nazim tried the hook step performed by Allu Arjun and wrote, "One beat at a time!"

Take a look at Mohammed Nazim's dance video here:

Right after Nazim posted the reel, his onscreen siblings Jigar and Kinjal played by actors Vishal Singh and Firoza Khan reacted to the video. While Vishal posted fire emojis, Firoza posted heart emojis appreciating the actor for his efforts at dancing.

Memes on Saath Nibhana Saathiya

It all started with the infamous laptop scene going viral on Instagram. As per the scene, the uneducated Gopi washed Ahem's electronic laptop with water and soap. Furthermore, a scene from the show paved the way for the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap song by Yashraj Mukhate.

Many romantic scenes of Ahem and Gopi also got the attention of the audiences through social media. So much so that, a new show featuring the popular trio, Mohammed Nazim, Giaa Manek, and Rupal Patel was made which was titled Tere Mera Saath Rahe.

