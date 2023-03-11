WATCH: Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar turns into a 'bigger foodie' as Shoaib Ibrahim shares a glimpse of their dinner

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are enjoying every day of pregnancy and often share a glimpse of it with their fans. From going on movie dates and shopping to stepping out for a dinner date or any sudden plans, the duo dishes out major couple goals by doing this. Both even vlog their daily routine and keep their fans updated regarding their whereabouts. Dipika and Shoaib have been the audience's favorite couple and the couple also adores their fans. Both have maintained an active social media presence and their pictures received a great response from their followers. Recently, the couple went on a dinner date and shared adorable glimpses with their fans.

Dipika-Shoaib goes out for a cutesy date

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a cutesy glimpse from his date night with wifey Dipika. In the video, the actress was seen enjoying her food while the actor wrote ‘my foodie turned into a bigger foodie.’ He also shared that they had Turkish tea and Baklawa for the night. Dipika looked adorable as she was concentrating on her plate and enjoying the food. She was wearing a floral top and her pregnancy glow looked beautiful.

Check out the glimpses here

Dipika and Shoaib’s work

On the work front, Dipika appeared in many daily soaps and reality shows including Sasural Simar Ka, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12. Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'. On the other hand, Shoaib recently made a comeback in July 2022 with Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.

