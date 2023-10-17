WATCH: Mouni Roy sets heart racing in lace asymmetrical bodysuit; Naagin actress' caption reflects her mood

Mouni Roy, a household name in the television and entertainment industry, continues to captivate the hearts of fans with her striking beauty and incredible talent. From her early days in popular television serials to her successful transition to big-budget Bollywood films, Mouni has taken the industry by storm with her hard work and dedication. One of her most notable roles in Ekta Kapoor's iconic franchise, Naagin, firmly established her as a star, and her journey from there has only been upwards. Apart from her acting prowess, Mouni is also celebrated for her impeccable fashion sense, often dazzling her followers with stunning outfits that leave temperatures soaring.

Mouni Roy's recent post on social media

In a recent Instagram post that sent waves through the internet, Mouni Roy once again proved her prowess as a style icon. The actress turned heads as she donned a striking black lace bodysuit that showcased her alluring figure. The semi-sheer bodysuit was a vision of sensuality, accentuated by its asymmetrical bottom adorned with intricate lacy edges. Mouni's unapologetically messy hair, left open and flowing, added an element of raw allure to her already captivating look. To complete her edgy ensemble, the outdoor photoshoot featured Mouni Roy holding a cowboy hat in her hand, adding a touch of Western flair to her outfit. She didn't stop there; the actress adorned herself with knee-length black boots that perfectly complemented her overall look.

Watch Mouni Roy's outfit here:

Disha Patani, Aashka Goradia and others commented

The Naagin actress uploaded the video with the caption, "Mood today: I miss dancing." The glamorous post quickly garnered attention and admiration from Mouni's celebrity friends and fans alike. Fellow actress and close friend Disha Patani couldn't resist expressing her love for the look as she wrote, "Loveeee.". Aashka Goradia, another friend from the industry, also left a comment showering compliments with a string of fire emojis on Mouni's stunning appearance. But the ultimate seal of approval came from Mouni's husband, Suraj Nambiar, who couldn't help but shower the post with heart-eyes emojis. Other fans also commented on how stunning Mouuni looked, and well, we completely agree.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari’s sizzling look in sequinned silver bodycon dress will drop your jaws; PICS