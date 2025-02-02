WATCH: Munawar Faruqui and Kinza Hashmi's upcoming music video Hawa Banke promises tale of tragedy and love

A few days ago, Munawar Faruqui's fun video with Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi went viral on social media. The clip left netizens wondering if they were coming together for a project, and guess what? The teaser of their upcoming music video is here! Yes, you read that right. The duo will be seen opposite each other in a music video titled Hawa Banke. Here's what the teaser video holds, giving a glimpse of the magic waiting for the audience ahead.

The clip opens up with a dead body lying on the floor, and the police officers arrest Munawar Faruqui. He looks helpless, and we can also see blood stains on his clothes while Kinza Hashmi is seen in tears as she watches police taking him under their custody. The scene transitions into a romantic setting wherein Kinza and Munawar enjoy a bike ride together in the streets.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Sung by Rito Riba and Neha Kakkar, Hawa Banke is slated to release on February 3, 2024. Rajat Nagpal is credited for providing the music, while Vicky Sandhu has penned down the lyrics. Directed by Gurinder Bawa, it will be released on the official channel of Play DMF. Fans are looking forward to the fresh pairing and are excited to see them together.

Talking about Kinza Hashmi, she is known for her performances in dramas such as Gul o Gulzar, Ishq Tamasha, and Dil Awaiz. The actress is among the most versatile and well-known personalities in the Pakistani drama industry.

Munawar Faruqui is a standup comedian and rose to fame after his Bigg Boss 17 win. He has also won Lock Upp. Since then, he has hosted several stand-up performances and is actively engaged in various projects.

