WATCH: Munawar Faruqui and Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi to feature together in upcoming project? This VIDEO hints so
Munawar Faruqui is known for his witty replies and roasting others in a smart way! Recently, fans spotted him in Kinza Hashmi's video that hinted at their probable collaboration.
Get ready for some excitement and fun as Munawar Faruqui is collaborating with the popular Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi. Earlier, a photo from their shoot diaries went viral and offered a sneak peek into their highly anticipated project. Fueling the excitement is Kinza's new video ft. the Bigg Boss 17 winner. Munawar's unexpected appearance in the Tera Yahan Koi Nahi actress' video is no less than a surprise for their fans.
In the video, she is seen enjoying Munawar's Dhandho song, and suddenly, the standup comedian appears on the screen, joining in the fun. Kinza Hashmi, caught off guard, humorously raises an eyebrow and asks him, “Aap kaun? (Who are you?)" in a playful tone. She continues to joke, "Kya ajeeb log hain yaar. Video kharab kar dia (such weird people, ruined my video)." Munawar tries to explain that he is indeed the artist behind the song she is enjoying but leaves, allowing Kinza to continue enjoying the energetic track.
Later in the video, Munawar snatches Kinza’s phone and runs away, saying, “Mereko nahi jaanti na, abhi dhundegi meko. Visa bhi nahi milega (You don’t know me, huh? Now you’ll search for me, but you won’t get a visa!” Sharing the video with her fans on Instagram, Kinza playfully captioned it, “He won’t get a visa either!”
Take a look at the video here:
Reacting to the video, one of the fans commented, "Whatt!!! A colab i mean they gonna kill thizz." Another one wrote, "Ooooo bhai crazy." Further, a comment read, "Unexpected collaboration."
Talking about Kinza Hashmi, she is known for her performances in dramas such as Gul o Gulzar, Ishq Tamasha, and Dil Awaiz. The actress is among one of the most versatile and well-known personalities in the Pakistani drama industry.
Munawar Faruqui is a standup comedian and rose to fame after his Bigg Boss 17 win. Since then, he has hosted several stand-up performances and is actively engaged in various projects.
Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!
ALSO READ: WATCH: Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui opens up about Elvish Yadav's 'paid media' comment; asks paparazzi, 'upset ho...'