WATCH: Naagin fame Mouni Roy gives sneak peek into her holiday trip; bids goodbye to 2023

Mouni Roy is the perfect example of grace when it comes to showing off her amazing fashion sense and wardrobe picks. The actress is also famous for her versatile acting talent, which has garnered her a massive fan base in both the TV and movie worlds.

Recently, she delighted her fans by sharing a video on social media, giving them a sneak peek into her vacation snapshots.

Mouni Roy's latest social media post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni Roy summed up her 2023 memories by sharing a video compilation. The short clip shows the Naagin actress having fun and enjoying every bit of life with her friends. She dances with local artists and embraces the beauty of nature during her exciting trip to Italy.

Additionally, the video also provides a glimpse into the various places she explored. From stunning beaches to thrilling events, Mouni Roy undoubtedly had an incredible experience. Captioning the post, the actress writes, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS X #2023." It apparently reflects that Mouni Roy seems to have bid a lovely and sweet farewell to this year.

Watch the video here:

Mouni Roy attended an event

Recently, Mouni Roy was spotted at an event in Mumbai. The Gold actress wore a shimmery mesh gold dress with halter straps. The cowl neckline elevated her collarbones perfectly, and the side slits added a hotness factor. Further, the outfit featured a backless design and a relaxed silhouette.

Mouni Roy added the finishing touches to her outfit with some eye-catching jewelry, such as a layered gold chain and rings. She completed her look with strappy heels and a stylish gold mini handbag. As for her makeup, she went for a bold look with hohl-rimmed eyes and smoky eye shadow.

Have a look at Mouni Roy's story:

Work front of Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy recently made an appearance on Temptation Island India, showcasing her charm as the Queen of Hearts alongside the charismatic host Karan Kundrra. Not only that, but she also gained recognition as one of the highest-paid television actresses for her role as Shivanya in the popular show Naagin. She made her Bollywood debut in the movie Gold, where she shared the screen with Akshay Kumar.

