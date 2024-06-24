Nakuul Mehta is among the prominent figures in the entertainment industry. He is known for his roles in TV shows like Ishqbaaz, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara among others.

The actor has joined Crime Patrol as its new host. Nakuul recently shared a teaser where he features as the new face of the crime reality show, taking over from Anup Soni.

Nakuul Mehta takes charge as the new host of Crime Patrol

The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a new teaser of the long-running show, Crime Patrol. In the teaser, he can be seen as a crime-fighter in a suit, hinting at the intense and thrilling nature of the show.

Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “Coming to save the world. Vigilante in a suit on your TeVees.”

In the teaser, he says, “Bheed ke kis kone se apradh ki nazre aapko dekh rahi hai, ye jaanna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai. Aur ek savdhaani bacha sakti hai aapko jurm ka shikaar hone se. Har jurm par hogi peni nazar, gunaahon ka hoga parda faash.”

“(It's not just difficult but nearly impossible to know from which corner of the crowd the eyes of crime are watching you. And one caution can save you from becoming a victim of crime. Every crime will be closely watched, and the veil of sins will be revealed).”

Celeb and fan reactions

As soon as the Ishqbaaz actor uploaded the teaser, celebrities like Drashti Dhami, Kunal Jaisingh, Mansi Srivastava and others reacted to the post. Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement.

A fan wrote, “Detective, Police officer. What are you playing? omgg!! So excited!” Another fan commented, “Aaaaahhhh!!! So excited I nearly fell off my bed. Cannot waittt for this! You’re the host.”

More about Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta started his acting career with the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012 and has since been part of popular shows like Ishqbaaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He made his web debut in I Don’t Watch TV and has also appeared in Never Kiss Your Best Friend, the short film Ved and Arya, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

