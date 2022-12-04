WATCH: Nakuul Mehta wishes baby Sufi ‘Happy 22 months’ with a sweet video

Nakuul Mehta is a well-known actor in the entertainment industry and enjoys a huge fan following. He is quite active on social media and often shares lovely pictures and engaging reels with his family. He also shares lots of posts about his beautiful golden hair boy Sufi. Recently, he posted a video with his son and it’s too adorable to be missed.

The Ishqbaaz actor took to Instagram and shared a sweet video with his little bundle of joy. The father-son-duo can be seen in black winter wear in the clip. Nakuul and his son is sitting on a playground where some boys are playing football. He can be seen pointing out the game and giving some lessons to his baby boy. He captioned the post, “That cliche they say about living your own dreams through the next of kin maybe somewhat true. Happy 22 months, you happie chappie.”

Nakuul Mehta’s personal life

The Haal-e-Dil actor tied knot with singer Jankee Parekh on January 28, 2012. The couple welcomed their first baby boy Sufi on February 3, 2021.

Nakuul Mehta career

Nakuul is highly famous for essaying the role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz and Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He made his acting debut in 2012 with TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Later, in 2016 he stepped into web show with I Don't Watch TV. He has also appeared in ZEE5’s web series named Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 1 and 2.