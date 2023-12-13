WATCH: Neeti Mohan and squad sets stage on fire as they perform at Mukti Mohan's sangeet ceremony

Mukti Mohan happily entered into married life after marrying Animal actor Kunal Thakur. They make a perfect couple. Although they have already shared some pictures from their beautiful wedding ceremony, Neeti Mohan posted a dance video on social media. The unseen clip features the singer dancing with her sisters, husband, and Kunal Thakur.

Neeti Mohan and her squad exude enthusiasm and joy

It has only been a couple of days since Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur embarked on their journey of togetherness. To mark this special occasion and give fans a glimpse of their wedding celebrations, Neeti Mohan posted a delightful dance video on her social media account.

The video features the much-loved singer joyously dancing with her dancer sisters Mukti Mohan and Shakti Mohan. The three are also accompanied by Neeti’s husband, Nihar Pandya and the new addition to their family Kunal Thakur.

As the squad dances to the ‘Savaria’ track sung by Neeti Mohan, they set the stage on fire. Dressed in ethnic outfits, Mukti Mohan wears a blue lehenga, while Shakti opted for a bright red ensemble. Speaking of Neeti, the celeb wore a peach embroidered lehenga paired with a jacket. The video is shared with the caption, “Jija Saali Dance.”

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Neeti Mohan gives sneak peek into Mukti Mohan’s sangeet night

The Bollywood singer also dropped a series of snapshots on her social media, treating fans with glimpses of Mukti Mohan's sangeet ceremony. Celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Bharti Singh, and Anu Malik were present during the celebration.

Captioning the post, Neeti wrote, “Sangeet night done right. Grateful for our friends, family, and guests… Aap logo ne Raunak laga di.Thank you @ayushmannk @tahirakashyap @aakritiahuja Varushki for lighting up the evening. Varushka’s performance was the highlight of the evening for me! Thanks Ayush for singing and making our family drool over you yet again.

Further, she added, “@bharti.laughterqueen you are the funniest and the cutest. We ADORE you. Logon ka hass hass ke pait mein dard ho gaya. We missed you Golla and Harsh. The Dashing Savaria @salmanyusuffkhan and elegant Faiza. The most punctual and loving guest @anumalikmusic ji we love you.”

ALSO READ: PICS: Himanshi Khurana embarks on 'Chaar Dham Yatra;' immerses in devotion at Jagannath Puri with mother