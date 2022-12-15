WATCH new bride Devoleena Bhattacharjee win from hubby Shanwaz in a neck-and-neck ring game

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee broke the internet as she announced her wedding to long-time gym trainer beau Shanwaz Shaikh on December 14. Her friends and fans were surprised by her sudden yet private wedding. The news of her wedding came as a shock as the actress never gave a hint about it. However, she looked beautiful in her pre and post-wedding festivities with her hubby. Recently, in a viral video, we can see the couple playing the post-wedding ring game and giving close competition to each other.

Devoleena-Shanwaz’s competition In the video, the newlyweds Devoleena and Shanwaz were seen playing the age-old ring game which is a ritual that happens after the wedding. However, the couple gave tough competition to each other but in the end, Devoleena got the ring and won the game. The glow on their faces clearly showed how much they are in love with each other. Well, we wish them nothing but a lifetime of togetherness and happiness.

Here’s the video

Devoleena’s candid moments In another post shared by Devoleena’s co-star Bhavini Purohit’s husband, we can see the newlywed couple having a happy moment with the latter and her hubby. In the picture, all four of them were seen laughing their heart out and sharing a beautiful moment. The caption of the post read, ‘Love this moment’. The picture definitely proves that both actresses still share a great bond and we are just in awe. Here’s the post

About the marriage Talking about the marriage, the couple went for a registrar marriage on December 14 and had a low-key wedding ceremony in Lonavala. The private celebration was attended by Devoleena’s co-actors and friends, Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit, along with some close family members.

