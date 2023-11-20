WATCH: New mama Disha Parmar embraces her motherhood bliss; wishes daughter ‘Happy 2 months’

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are at the top of the world after welcoming their daughter, Navya. The couple is joyously embracing their parenthood, and they recently held an intimate naming ceremony for their little one. However, a couple of hours before, Disha Parmar shared a sweet video on social media while wishing her munchkin 'happy two months.'

Disha Parmar pens a sweet message for her daughter

New mommy Disha Parmar recently posted a video showing her embracing motherhood. The actress filmed herself in different months of pregnancy and, lastly, showed up with her daughter. Since Navya turned two months old, Disha wished her and captioned the post, "Happy 2 months my baby!"

Divulging further, the clip also has Disha kissing her baby girl while feeling grateful for the motherhood bliss. Speaking of her look, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 fame wore a yellow bodycon dress in every frame, flaunting her baby bump from the pregnancy phase. She looked beautiful in the 'mama to be' and 'new mama' glow simultaneously.

Look at the video here:

Rahul Vaidya comments his heart out on Disha Parmar's video

As soon as Disha shared the video, fans did not take time to shower their heartfelt wishes on her. While the comment section is loaded with beautiful and sweet messages for Navya, Rahul Vaidya also dropped a set of emoticons. He reacted with three each of red heart, face holding back tears, and nazar amulet emojis.

Further, responding to the recent video, one of the fans wrote, "Aww beautiful mama! Dheron duas for you and baby Navya (Lots of prayers for you and your baby Navya)." Another fan commented, "Happy 2 months birthday little Navya Parmar Vaidya."

For the uninformed, the celeb couple announced their pregnancy on May 28, 2023. Disha and Rahul kept the announcement simple and sweet. A few days back, the two treated fans with glimpses of their daughter and the naming ceremony.

Speaking of Disha's work front, the actress was last seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, cast opposite Nakuul Mehta. On the other hand, workwise, the Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya appeared in several videos, including Soneya and Aadha Dil.

