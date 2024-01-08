WATCH: New mama Rubina Dilaik embraces self-love; drops video sharing her postpartum challenges

Rubina Dilaik is now part of the group of new moms in the TV industry. Last year in November, the actress and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, were blessed with twin girls. Rubina recently shared how her life has transformed since becoming a mother, as she is now busier than ever. She recently posted a quick video of her workout routine, shedding light on her dedication to fitness.

Rubina Dilaik shares updates about her body and fitness

Those who have been keeping up with Rubina for a while are well aware that the Choti Bahustar always takes the chance to show herself some love and stay in shape. When she revealed her pregnancy last year, Rubina Dilaik received immense support from her family and made sure to prioritize her well-being. However, the actress has always openly advocated for a healthy diet and fitness.

Just a while back, Rubina posted a photo where she combined her pre and post-pregnancy pictures. She proudly showed off her baby bump and also highlighted her dedication to staying fit. Additionally, she expressed her excitement about getting back into her workout routine after giving birth.

She dropped a short clip that showed Rubina exercising and doing several workouts during her pregnancy. The caption revealed that the actress started her postnatal yoga 10 days after her C-section. Besides this, the new mama also went for a swimming session and has restarted doing pilates.

Surprising fans with the latest update after she became a mother to two, Dilaik wrote, “People laughed when I said, my body is my temple ( but it didn’t bother me) …….. Just because of this awareness, I could easily transition from This life transforming journey of my pregnancy into Postpartum just because I was mindful about my body and its worth …….. Your body is what will carry you till your Last day on Earth, worship it ………( fast forward from November #2023 to January #2024 ).”

Further, she added, “PS :- 10th day post my C section I began Post Natal Yoga, 15th Day I went for my swimming session, 33rd day joined back my Pilates @jyoti_patil1221 class and 36th day attempted headstand without support, and yes I am proud of myself.”

Have a look at her post:

Rubina Dilaik gives birth to twins

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik form one of the most adorable and loved couples in the showbiz world. The dynamic duo turned parents on November 27, 2023, after they welcomed twin baby girls. Sharing their first pictures on social media, the new parents revealed their little munchkins’ names.

Rubina and Abhinav have named the girls Jeeva and Edhaa. For the uninitiated, they are non-identical twins, which means that their personalities and looks might vary. Well, in one of her vlogs uploaded on YouTube, Rubina Dilaik revealed that she had been forgetting things lately.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s love story

We often say that matches are made in heaven! But Rubina and Abhinav formed a stronger connection inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Although they entered the controversial reality show as a couple, the two stood for each other against the storms, thereby proving their immense love. However, the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress once revealed she should have taken a stand for Abhinav when the housemates evicted him unfairly.

