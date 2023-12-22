WATCH: New mom Disha Parmar gives peek into her postpartum workout routine; shares secret behind weight loss

Disha Parmar, the new mom who welcomed her baby girl in September is taking her postpartum fitness seriously. The actress is inspiring fellow mothers by sharing her postpartum workout routine on social media. With a commitment to fitness amidst the demands of new parenthood, Disha Parmar's workout on social media caught the attention of the netizens. Scroll below to get a glimpse of the complete workout journey.

Disha Parmar's postpartum workout routine

Disha Parmar is actively sharing glimpses of her postpartum workout routine on social media these days. The new mom is taking the fitness journey seriously. Yesterday, her pilates trainer uploaded a detailed video that showed her complete workout routine. The actress also reported the video on her official social media handle's story.

Watch Disha Parmar's workout routine here:

Exercises followed by Disha Parmar

In the video posted online with the caption, 'Disha Parmar absolutely crushing her postnatal workouts', the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress is seen doing a series of exercises. It seems the workout routine is designed for the new mom as each exercise targets different body areas.

Disha Parmar starts with a lateral shuffle floor tap. In this exercise, one moves side to side, and after reaching two to three feet, they touch the ground and repeat on the other side. This targets the glutes, hips, thighs, and calves of the body.

Next, she does side leg raises. This exercise offers numerous benefits, including strengthening and toning the inner thighs. It also improves hip stability and mobility, enhancing core strength and stability.

The next on the list is lunges. The video shows the actress performing lunges across the room. This exercise targets almost every muscle in the lower body- hips, glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves. Disha also practices hip raises, wall squats, bicycle crunches, and stand-to-crawl exercises. Most of these workouts target the lower body including the abdomen, thighs, and hips.

In the video, Disha looks quite fit in her workout clothes- tights and a tank top given she became mom just three months back. Indeed, she is an inspiration for all the new moms out there.

When did Disha Parmar give birth?

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya became parents to a baby girl on September 20. The day also marked the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and the new parents were overjoyed to welcome their baby girl on the day. Rahul expressed her excitement and shared how she always wanted his firstborn to be a girl.

Another special occasion was the mother and the baby's homecoming coincided with the daddy's birthday. Needless to say, Rahul was elated as he announced that he got the best birthday gift this year.

The new parents took to social media to express their joy and shared that they have welcomed Goddess Lakshmi to their house. Last month, they held the little one's naming ceremony and named her Navya. The new parents are balancing parenthood and their careers as both of them have returned to work.

Disha has been working out actively during the months leading up to her pregnancy. The actress used to do yoga, pilates and other forms of exercise during her prenatal phase too. She practised under the same pilates trainer who is supporting her journey currently.

