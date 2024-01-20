WATCH: New mom Rubina Dilaik gets off from mommy duties and does THIS

Popular actress and the newest mom in the town, Rubina Dilaik, gave her fans a glimpse into her well-deserved me time as she took a break from her hectic mommy duties. The actress, who welcomed twin girls, Jeeva and Edhaa, with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, last November, shared a video on social media showcasing a moment of pampering. Let's take a look at how the mommy spent her me time.

Rubina Dilaik takes a break from mommy duties

In the video posted on her social media handle, Rubina is seen indulging in some self-care as she gets her hair done at a salon. The actress, known for her roles in various TV shows, looked lovely as she flaunted her freshly styled locks. The post was accompanied by a caption, "When you manage some time off from mommy duties." She added, "Now there's no #me #time left but, I am loving it."

Watch Rubina Dilaik's video here:

The video shows Rubina Dilaik in a chic blue and white co-ord set, consisting of a full-sleeve shirt and shorts, perfectly complemented by tinted brown shades. Despite her busy schedule as a new mom, she seemed to enjoy the small but precious moments dedicated to self-care.

Rubina Dilaik on her post-pregnancy fitness routine

This isn't the first time Rubina has shared a glimpse into her post-pregnancy routine. The actress has been open about the challenges and joys of motherhood. Just recently, she showcased her dedication to fitness by posting a quick video of her workout routine.

Those who follow her on social media know that the actress is striking a balance between her personal commitments and the responsibilities of being a new mother.

On December 27, after their little bundles of joy turned one month, Rubina and Abhinav uploaded pictures with them on social media. This was also the formal announcement of the arrival of the babies. In the post, they revealed the names of the little ones, Jeeva and Edhaa.

