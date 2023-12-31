WATCH: New moms Disha Parmar, Rubina Dilaik, Pankhuri Awasthy and others look back at best moments of 2023

It was an eventful year for many of our favorite television celebrities. While they have rocked on screen, some of them achieved major personal milestones this year. Among them, Pankuri Awasthy, Disha Parmar, Ishita Dutta, and the latest to join the list- Rubina Dilaik became mothers for the first time.

While Disha gave birth to a girl child and Ishita gave birth to a baby boy, Pankhuri and Rubina welcomed twins. Now, with only a few hours left for 2024 to set in, the new mothers have looked back at the best moments of 2023.

Disha Parmar’s ‘beautiful’ 2023

Yesterday, Disha Parmar uploaded a video that shows some of the best moments of 2023. From selfies of her and pictures with hubby Rahul Vaidya to photos showing her baby bump and finally the arrival of her little one, the video can sure brighten up your day.

The video also gives glimpses into how she enjoyed her pregnancy. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress uploaded the video with the caption, “2023 , You were beautiful!” She uploaded the video with a trending audio.

For the unversed, Disha and Rahul welcomed their daughter, Navya, on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The new parents have expressed how they always wanted a daughter as their first child.

Pankhuri Awasthy’s best view in 2023

Pankhuri Awasthy uploaded a video that starts with the audio, “Show the best view you saw in 2023. I will go first” The clip opens with a video of her inside the car and transitions to a video of her kissing her twin babies. The next clip shows her hubby Gautam Rode playing with one of the little ones.

The video also shows the adorable little feet of her babies. She uploaded the video with the caption, “Thank you for the Best view 2023! #milestoneyear #babies #love #motherhood #pregnancy #bestview #wrapping2023”

For the unversed, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode welcomed a baby girl and a baby boy in July this year. They named them, Raditya and Radhya.

Ishita Dutta’s best year ever

Another new mom in the industry, Ishita Dutta uploaded a video that captured her announcement of pregnancy to her loved ones, how she spent her pregnancy, how her husband Vatsal spoiled her, and how the little one’s arrival changed their lives. The clip also shows pictures from her first trip to London this year.

The actress uploaded the video with a long caption that reads, “To the best year ever

To this unconditional love…

a feeling that can never be expressed in words

To the first time u held my hand and smiled at me

To showering me with so much love and making me the person that I am today

To making me feel at the top of the world

To wanting no more in life

Thankyou for this new life

2023 u are n will always be my fav

Thanku for the biggest gift

Thanku for the beautiful memories.”

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed a baby boy, Vaayu, on July 19.

Rubina Dilaik counts her blessings

The newest mom in the television industry, Rubina Dilaik shared a video that shows the highlights of her 2023. The clip features moments from her sister’s wedding, her babymoon with hubby Abhinav Shukla, photoshoots, and some other family moments.

The video of the new mom is uploaded with the caption, “As the year ends, looking back and counting my #blessings.”

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin babies last month. However, it was only recently when the babies completed one month that the parents took to social media to announce the news.

