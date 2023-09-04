WATCH: New Parents Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's HILARIOUS Jhallah Wallah rendition will leave you in splits

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are one of the cutest couples in the telly land. They tied the knot in a private and traditional Islamic ceremony on 25th December 2021. While Gauahar post the birth of her child, Zehaan, she has not announced any of her new projects, She and Darbar keep treating their fans with their adorable pictures and funny reels. Recently the couple celebrated Khan’s birthday with their family members and close friends. Now, the new parents are back with another side-splitting reel on Gauahar’s super hit song Jhallah Wallah.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar groove to Jhallah Wallah

New Parents Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took to their social media accounts this evening to post a cute yet hilarious video of their version of Khan’s blockbuster song Jhallah Wallah from the 2012 film Ishaqzaade. The post is captioned as, “Peeth Peeche Dil ki Baat (The heart’s real emotion), Of course with the OG Jhallah Wallah girl.” In the video, the Bigg Boss Season 7 winner is seen making a puppy face and arguing with her husband like a typical nagging wife singing the lyrics of the song Jhallah Wallah. As she cutely hits him with a pillow Darbar gets up in an angry mood but the moment she turns around he starts dancing with her to the song to impress, leaving her smiling.

Watch the video here

In the past as well, the adorable couple posted such hilarious reels with the recent one of the Tandav fame getting angry at her husband for waking up their newborn with a kiss. Recently, Khan celebrated her 39th birthday which she reminisces as the most special one. It was her first-ever birthday celebration as a new mother to Zehaan. Darbar had made her big day extremely special by buying beautiful gifts for the new mother; like a bouquet of white flowers, a teddy bear, and the new mon greeting cards. Her Instagram influencer husband showered her with rose petals and took her out on a romantic breakfast date where he promised that he'd make her smile for the rest of her life and not just on her birthday.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s love story

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar first met during the lockdown and began interacting with each other on social media. The two soon fell in love after which Zaid went down on his knees for his lady love. Their love story is no less than a fairytale.

