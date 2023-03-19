Watch: Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel are off for their Honeymoon, calls it 'first of many adventures'

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. The actress shared several glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities that included mehendi, sangeet, and haldi. She even shared amazing pictures and videos from her wedding where Dalljiet and Nikhil look made for each other. The couple wore pristine white outfits for their wedding and looked amazing. Now, just a day after tying the knot, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel have jetted off to Bangkok, Thailand, for their Honeymoon.

Dalljiet Kaur's new video:

Today, Dalljiet shared a video with her fans on her social media handle. In this clip, we see Nikhil Patel pulling Dalljiet as she is sitting on the luggage carrier. The newlyweds are seen in their wedding outfits as they created this video. Sharing this clip, Dalljiet wrote, "Off on our first of many adventures around the world as Mr & Mrs Patel. Let’s call this one our “Honeymoon!". Celebs such as Delnaaz Irani, Pavitraa Puniya, Nisha Rawal, and others have dropped amazing comments for the couple.

Watch the video here-

Dalljiet also shared a few pictures from her Honeymoon on her Instagram story.

Speaking about their love story, the lovebirds met at a mutual friends' party in 2022 in Dubai and soon connected. After being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal.

Speaking about Nikhil Patel, he works in a finance company building brands, and also works as a mentor and investor. He is a UK-based businessman and is currently located in Nairobi, Kenya. Nikhil has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika, from his previous marriage.

On the personal front, Dalljiet Kaur was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot and the couple has a son named Jaydon who lives with Dalljiet.

On the professional front, Dalljiet Kaur participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Known for her role as Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka, Dalljiet was last seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2.

