WATCH: Newlyweds Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla drops their wedding video; Calls it 'fairy-tale'

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the showbiz world and has been a part of some popular television shows. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she offers a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to her followers. Speaking about her love life, the actress has tied the knot with her fiancé Chirag Batliwalla on March 13. The actress had a gala time as she enjoyed her bachelorette bash with her girl gang in Thailand. Well, the pre-wedding festivities was full of fun and glamour. Now, the newlyweds have shared an adorable wedding video that will surely make your heart melt.

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla drops their wedding video

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Krishna and Chirag shared an adorable video of their wedding and fans are literally in awe of the couple. In the video, the bride is seen walking down the aisle in the traditional Bengali way whereas the groom is making a stylish entry. It was magical when they exchanged the garlands and the background music just went well with it. Sharing the video, Krishna wrote ‘The fairytale I manifested.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratualotry messages and poured wishes for the newlyweds.

Check out here

About Krishna Mukherjee

Talking about her personal life, Krishna revealed that she met her fiance Chirag Batliwalla and said that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. For the unversed, on September 8, 2022, Krishna exchanged rings with her beau Chirag at a dreamy location. On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

