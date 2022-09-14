WATCH: Nia Sharma celebrates as she completes 12 years in the industry: 'It all seems like yesterday'
Nia Sharma is presently a part of the popular reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
Nia Sharma needs no introduction! This diva lets her talent and her amazing fashion sense do the talking. Nia has managed to carve a niche for herself in this huge entertainment sector and over the years created an unforgettable identity. She proved her acting mettle in numerous shows and garnered a massive fan following. Along with her talent, her bold fashion sense and confidence have also been loved by her fans. Due to this, she ranks among the top actresses in the showbiz world.
Today, Nia has completed 12 blissful years in the industry, and the actress feels elated for achieving this milestone in her professional life. She shared a video on her social media handle and gave a glimpse of her celebration to her Instagram family. In this video, we see the actress flaunting her specially customized tiger-designed cake, balloons and an N-shaped hamper as well. Sharing this video, she wrote, "It all seems like yesterday. Walking into the 13th year be Like….Thanks for all this VD."
Nia also shared several pictures from her celebration on her Instagram story:
Speaking about Nia, the actress is presently seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Sharing her joy and nervousness about doing the show, Nia Sharma said, "After 11 years, I've got the opportunity to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and it just feels unreal. Ever since the journey has begun, it's excruciating. I think I've taken my pillow and blanket to the hall itself (laughs). The first performance, the jitters, the anxiety, panic attacks, I've felt all, and after that when your performance goes good, it feels like everything. I've felt my best and I am the happiest right now."
Nia Sharma's career:
Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le and more.
Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma reveals her mother’s advice on her choice of outfits