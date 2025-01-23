WATCH: Nia Sharma channels her inner 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' as she performs dangerous fire stunts; gets injured

Nia Sharma is one of those actresses who never shies away from sharing a slice of her life on social media with her fans and followers. Be it treating them with a candid sneak peek into her weekend outings or staycations, Nia has always been active. Recently, she gave a glimpse of the fun she had during her trip to Thailand. From performing dangerous fire stunts to sustaining a few injuries, she has done it all.

Taking to her official social media handle, Nia Sharma has shared multiple videos from her Thailand vacation, and now the clips are going viral. In the videos, she literally proves herself to be the Khatron Ke Khiladi, thereby performing some dangerous and daring fire stunts. Whether it is about crossing a burning rod or jumping in the middle while a man moves a thick rope set on fire in a circular motion, she showcased her adventurous spirit.

Take a look at the videos here:

The popular television actress also posted pictures of her bruised knees, showcasing the after-effects of performing such stunts. "Aag se Khelne ka Tareeka thoda Casual Hai bas (And the complimentary injuries on every trip) . 2024 is last yearrrrr now! Lol," she captioned her post.

In the pictures from her trip, Nia wore a pink skirt that she paired with a white bralette top. Her outfit completely matched with her carefree vibe. With her hair left open and minimal makeup, she appeared elegant. Well, besides performing stunts, the actress also enjoyed every bit of a beachside adventure by dancing and immersing in the vibrant atmosphere.

It should be noted that Nia Sharma was one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and emerged as a finalist. She was declared the winner of the Indian edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India in 2020. Her victory was a testament to her strength and power.

On the professional front, Nia was last seen in the television serial Suhagan Chudail. The show also featured Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy, among others. At the same time, she was also doing Laughter Chefs.

