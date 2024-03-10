Krystle D'souza has a thick group of friends from the industry who often get together to celebrate festivals and other occasions. It was the talented actress' birthday recently and she celebrated the same with their friends in a rocking way by throwing them a party full of fun, dance and of course, pictures.

Krystle Dsouza's post-birthday celebration

Krystle D'souza took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her post-birthday party wherein her close group of friends can be spotted having a blast. The actress celebrates her birthday on 1st March, however, as they say, better late than never, the actress had a post-birthday celebration wherein her friends attended and added charm to the party with their presence.

Sharing a glimpse of the party on her Instagram, Krystle wrote, "Had to celebrate my birthday with my peeps. Thank you @ektarkapoor for celebrating me and mine. Thank you all for being there for me through all the ups and downs and everything in between! Thank you all for showing up and how !!! We legit danced the night away just like I wanted

#BLESSEDWITHTHEBEST

Have a look at the video posted by Krystle Dsouza-

Krystle Dsouza's fun dance with Nia Sharma

Earlier in the day, Dsouza shared a video with her EK Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-actress Nia Sharma wherein she was seen dancing it out with her. While the duo were cast with each other a long time back, they have kept their bond strong and are often seen enjoying various reunions.

Have a look at Krystle Dsouza and Nia Sharma's video here-

Surbhi Jyoti's video from Krystle Dsouza's party

Naagin fame Surbhi Jyoti also shared a glimpse from the party along with Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Singh, and Ravi Dubey among others. Sharing the memories from the party, the Qubool Hai actress wrote, "Glimpses from last night.... "

Have a look at Surbhi Jyoti's video here-

Looks like Krystle had a fun time with her friends and the fans must be elated to see a glimpse of the close bond that these actors share.

