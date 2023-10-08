WATCH: Nia Sharma recalls her Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 journey; writes, ‘a year to the stage fright, goosebumps…’

Nia Sharma is a well-known face in the television and showbiz industry. The model and actress often makes headlines for her bold outfit choices that set her apart. Her social media is proof of her stunning sartorial picks. The talented actress is also a gifted dancer. She participated in the popular dance-based reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 last year. As her participation in the show completes a year, Nia took to social media to look back at her journey.

Nia Sharma looks back at her JJhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 journey

In one of the episodes last year, Nia Sharma won over everyone with her performance as Goddess Kali. She and her choreographer and dance partner, Tarun gave a breathtaking performance as they pulled off the act as Goddess Kali and the evil. Everyone was speechless with their act. Ramayana actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia were also present on the show on that day as guests. Today, Nia shared moments from this performance as she looked back at her journey in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Uploading a video that comprises several clips of her getting ready for the performance and finally a few moments from the stage, she wrote how nervous she would get before the performances. Her caption reads, "A year to the #jhalakdikhlajaa10 Journey.. the stage-fright.. the goosebumps.. cold feet…#throwback."

Reaction of netizens

The video reminded Nia's fans of her breathtaking performance. They showered praises and love in her comment thread. One user wrote, "dhamaaaakedarr performance!" Another commented, "All your performances were beautiful and you deserved to win!"

Apart from her fans, her close friends and colleagues also dropped comments on the post. Her dance partner for the performance, Tarun Raji Nihalani commented, "Kya woh Red Colour ka Bhoot main hoon jiski Aapne Wig Nikaal di thi?" To this Nia replied, "Hahahaha, you didn't pin it properly." Actor-choreographer Shivani Patel wrote, "Haahaha i Can feel you.. You totally nailed this look !! What Fun Days we had." Another friend of hers commented, "Babe this was insaneeee ! How did I miss this. Hats off to you girl." Senior actres Supriya Shukla also wrote, "U killed it...nia!"

