WATCH: Nia Sharma shows off her 'Amoeba movement'; Fans call her 'hard working'

Popular actress Nia Sharma is considered to be one of the personalities who have the most amazing fashion sense. The actress is known for her bold and stunning outfits which she never fails to flaunt. She has a huge fan following and always keeps her fans entertained with her quirky posts.

Nia Sharma teaches fans to do the 'Amoeba movement'

Recently, Nia posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen performing a contemporary dance style with an amazing posture. Nia is seen wearing a white and pink gym outfit and her posture and flexibility show the immense level of stamina and energy that she has.

"Don’t you sometimes tell yourself that you’re proud of yourself..I call it Amoeba movement", the caption of the video read.

Have a look:

Soon after the actress shared the video, fans were seen reacting to it. Her fans were seen showering love on her. A fan wrote, "Most hardworking." Another fan wrote, "Full sexy nia Sharma."

Work front

Nia Sharma made her acting debut in the year 2010 with the show Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and then she appeared in a supporting role in Behenein. She got her breakthrough by playing the role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Later, she appeared in Jamai Raja as Roshni opposite Ravi Dubey. The show became popular and her chemistry with Ravi was loved by the audience.

She also acted in shows like Meri Durga, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4 which again bought Sharma into the limelight.

She participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India where she emerged as the winner and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma expresses her love for pink as she shares a throwback PIC; Fans call her 'Priyanka Chopra'