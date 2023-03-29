WATCH: Nia Sharma ups the glam quotient in a black saree; Fans call her 'black bomb'

Popular diva Nia Sharma is known for her bold and fabulous sartorial choices and never fails to flaunt them. Be it during events or airport looks, Nia has been a step ahead with it comes to making a fashion statement. From fiery bold outfits to simple chic ensembles, Nia slays in every look like a pro and proves to be the fashion queen. The actress is very active on her social media handle and often keeps her followers and fans updated regarding her whereabouts. Her pictures and videos receive massive likes and comments and go viral within seconds. Recently, she shared a video of herself and fans are going crazy.

Nia Sharma shares a new reel

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia Sharma shared a video of herself in a black saree and fans can’t stop reacting to it. In the video, the actress looked gorgeous in the saree as she was applying mascara while looking at the mirror. Talking about her look, she went for glam makeup and her silver eyes completely went with her saree. She kept her hair open and wore big silver earings. Along with the video, the actress wrote, ‘Mirror’s got a crack!’ As soon as she shared the video, fans were quick to drop heart and fire emojis. A user commented ‘Black bomb’ while another fan wrote ‘Oh my my so pretty.’

Here’s the video

About Nia Sharma

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja' which was a massive hit. She also took part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and won the audience's hearts with her performance.

