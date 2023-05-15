WATCH: Nikki Tamboli sets the internet on fire as she stuns in co-ords; fans can't keep calm

Popular actress Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most talked about reality show, Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan. Since then, the actress became a household name and also gained more fan following on social media handle. Nikki has never been afraid to experiment with quirky ensembles, and her style archives are worth looking out for. One can't deny the fact that she has an amazing fashion sense, and she never skips a chance to flaunt it. Be it ethnic or bold outfits, the diva nails every look without an error.

Nikki Tamboli's new VIDEO:

Currently, Nikki Tamboli is spending a fun time in Goa and has been sharing glimpses of it with her fans and followers on her social media handle. A few hours ago, Nikki shared a video wherein she is seen flaunting her curves as she records a video. The Bigg Boss 14 fame is seen wearing a printed co-ord set and looks nothing less than a diva. Sharing this clip, Nikki wrote, "Goa vibes." As soon as this clip was up, fans flooded her comment section and praised her looks.

Watch the video here-

Nikki Tamboli's professional life:

After Bigg Boss 14's stint, Nikki Tamboli starred in several music videos along with some popular television celebs. Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled Kanchana 3, which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films.

Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. Recently, Nikki was seen playing fun games in an entertainment-based show Entertainment Ki Raat -Housefull with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit Pathak, Abdu Rozik, and others. Along with this, Nikki is also busy endorsing high-end brands on social media.

