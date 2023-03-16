WATCH: Palak Tiwari looks gorgeous in a yellow lehenga as she arrives for Alanna Panday's Haldi ceremony

Palak Tiwari, the name that holds credit for flaunting jaw-dropping looks and making everyone drool! With evolving fashion trends, Palak has managed to be a step ahead and has never been afraid to experiment with quirky and stunning outfits. Though her beauty grabs eyeballs, the charm she carries everywhere is just commendable and unbeatable! Time and again, she effortlessly became the talk of the town for her gorgeous photos, and there is no denying it. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, she was snapped arriving at Alanna Panday’s Haldi ceremony and we were just in awe of her attire.

Palak Tiwari looks gorgeous in a yellow lehenga

After a fun-filled bridal shower and Mehendi celebration, Alanna Panday and her fiancé Ivor McCray had their Haldi ceremony yesterday which was graced by Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor, Kim Sharma, Dia Mirza, Palak Tiwari and others. Talking about Palak’s outfit, she was seen donning an embellished pink and yellowish lehenga and looked stunning as she wore jhumkas with it. Her makeup was minimal and she tied her hair in a ponytail. The Bijlee Bijlee actress stole everyone’s heart with her jaw-dropping ethnic attire.

Here’s her look

Palak Tiwari’s work

Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in a music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.' Recently the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project titled 'The Virgin Tree' in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh. Moreover, Palak will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

