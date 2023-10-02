WATCH: Palak Tiwari steals spotlight in mesmerizing golden thigh-high slit dress

In the glamorous world of showbiz where celebreties set and break trends with their fashion game, Palak Tiwari is one such celeb who has always set the top trends in fashion. Although she has established herself as a talented actress, the fashionista is best known for her sartorial picks. It is no secret that she leaves her mark everywhere she goes. Now, recently, the Bijlee girl graced the ramp, leaving an indelible mark. A video of her mesmerizing walk quickly became a sensation on social media, and it's not hard to see why.

Palak Tiwari walks ramp in golden slit dress

We got our hands on the video of Palak Tiwari walking the ramp and doing her magic surfaced on the internet. In the video, the actress exudes an undeniable charm, proving once again that she's a force to be reckoned with in the world of glamour. Her look is nothing short of show-stopping, and it's the golden thigh-high slit dress that steals the spotlight. She donned an off-shoulder golden hue shimmery gown that features an elaborate design in the front. But what truly made this dress a work of art were the golden shimmery threads that cascaded from the bottom, swaying with every step she took. Her outfit dazzled brilliantly under the runway lights, illuminating her like a radiant goddess. The thigh-high slit added an element of boldness to her ensemble, showcasing her confidence and poise. She left everyone spellbound as she walked the ramp full of grace and poise.

Check out Palak Tiwari's ramp walk video here:

Palak's choice of a soft curl hairstyle added an extra layer of elegance to her already glamorous look. The curls framed her face delicately, enhancing her beauty. As the rising star strutted down the runaway, she proved once again that her charm and elegance is unmatchable.

For the unversed, Palak Tiwari is the daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari. The mother and daughter share a great bond. Shweta is always very supportive of Palak's career choices and is a proud mother. Palak was seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this year. The actress enjoys an immense fan following who showers her with love and unwavering support.

