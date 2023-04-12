WATCH: Pankhuri Awasthy looks radiant as she flaunts her baby bump in new video; Fans call her 'cutest mama'

Pankhuri Awasthy is a popular name in the telly industry and has been part of several telly shows. The actress rose to fame by essaying the lead role in the show Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. The actress who was recently seen in the popular show Maddam Sir is married to TV actor Gautam Rode. After 5 years of married life, the couple recently announced that they are ready to embrace parenthood. Besides this, the actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Recently, she shared a beautiful dance video flaunting her little baby bump.

Pankhuri Awasthy flaunts her baby bump in new video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pankhuri Awasthy shared a dance video of herself grooving to KK’s famous song Ajab Si. In the video, she looked beautiful in a white and pink co-ord set and flaunted her little baby bump. Moroever, her pregnancy glow enhanced her beauty. Along with the video, she wrote, ‘Loving the comfy vibe of this coord set and my usual little twirl toh banta hai!’ As soon as she shared the video, her fans filled the comment section with heart emojis. A fan commented, ‘The cutest mama to be’, while her hubby dropped heart eye emojis.

Here’s the video

About Pankhuri and Gautam

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode met each other while working for the famous show, Suryaputra Karn. Pankhuri played the role of Draupadi, while Gautam played the lead, Karn. While they started off as good friends, soon the friendship turned into love. As their dating rumours spread, many talked about the unusual couple as Gautam is almost 14 years older than the actress. However, paying no heed to the naysayers, the couple tied the knot in 2018 in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan.

