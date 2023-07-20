WATCH: Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya enjoy fun pool time, more on 2nd wedding anniversary

Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have been one of the most loved celebrity duo in the industry and have a huge fan following. Their fans leave no stone unturned to shower love on this adorable couple. Now, Rahul and Disha are in the most beautiful phase of their lives as they will soon embrace parenthood for the first time and welcome their child. Amidst their pregnancy journey, the couple has kept their fans updated regarding their whereabouts. Recently, the duo travelled to Goa to celebrate their second wedding anniversary and have now shared a glimpse of it.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's new post:

A few hours ago, Disha Parmar took to her social media handle and shared a new post with their fans and followers. In this video, Disha and Rahul Vaidya gave a glimpse of their second wedding anniversary celebration. It is seen that Disha and Rahul enjoy their pool time and then cut a cake to ring the occasion. Disha looks cute as she is wearing a red monokini and then a blue dress. Sharing this video, the actress wrote, "2 Years of Bliss with my favourite Human Collecting memories with you is my most favourite hobby!" Fans and friends flooded the comment section post and showered love on the couple.

Watch the video here-

About Disha Parmar's personal life:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, who got married on July 16, 2021, treated their fans by announcing their pregnancy on social media on May 19, 2023. The couple had shared a picture wherein they were seen twinning in all-black outfits and holding a black slate that had 'Mummy Daddy' written on it. They also shared a picture and video of the sonogram wherein we see a glimpse of the baby. Sharing these glimpses, Disha wrote, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!"

Speaking about Rahul's professional life, Rahul has been a part of several shows such as Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

On the professional front, Disha Parmar is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta.

ALSO READ: Female fans request Rahul Vaidya for selfie at the airport; Wife Disha Parmar REACTS