Watch Parents-to-be Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar's REACTION after watching Pathaan; Aly Goni tweets his review

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan released on 25th January and have been roaring at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is showing an extraordinary hold at the box office on its third day as well. King Khan fans are on cloud nine as Shah Rukh has made a smashing comeback and has left no stones to unturn to treat his fans with his film. Some of the celebs also couldn't hold back themselves as they share their reaction after watching Pathaan and King Khan's performances in the film. Parents-to-be Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar was thrilled to witness Shah Rukh's magic on the screen once again and were all praises. Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar VLOG:

Parents-to-be Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar took to their YouTube channel and shared a vlog as they watched Pathaan on the first day itself. In their vlog, Shoaib and Dipika praise SRK's acting prowess and call him 'The King'. It was also seen that the couple was accompanied by their friends and sister, Saba Ibrahim, and brother-in-law. This is Dipika and Shoaib's first movie outing ever since they announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple revealed in their Vlog that Dipika has completed her first trimester. Click here to watch Dipika and Shoaib's vlog Popular actor Aly Goni also expressed his reaction after watching King Khan's blockbuster. Taking to his Twitter account, Aly wrote, "Subha se bas ek cheez har jaga sun raha hu #ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan #Pathan sher budha hua hai par shikaar karna nahi bhula."

Take a look at Aly's tweet here-

About Aly Goni: Aly Goni started his career by participating in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 5. He then featured in numerous daily soaps such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and more. Speaking about parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, the actress was seen making a brief appearance in Sasural Simar Ka 2 whereas Shoaib is busy with his show 'Ajooni'. About Pathaan: Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer, which is being celebrated across the nation. The film, which had a global release on over 8000 screens, raked in around Rs 103 crore (worldwide figures) on the opening day, making it the first ever Bollywood film to hit a century at the global box office in a single day.

