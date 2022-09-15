WATCH: Pishachini actor Nyrraa M Banerji channels her inner Mermaid and sizzles in an orange bikini
Nyrraa M Banerji is presently a part of the popular supernatural show 'Pishachini'.
Nyrraa M Banerji is amongst the well-known actresses in the television sector. She rose to fame after her stint in the hit show Divya Drishti. Currently, Nyrraa is a part of a supernatural show titled Pishachini and is entertaining the masses by playing the antagonist in the show. The star has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shares her whereabouts with her fans. Her Instagram is flooded with her glamorous pictures and videos in stunning outfits.
Today, the Pishachini actress dropped a jaw-dropping video on her Instagram handle. In this clip, we see Nyrraa channeling her inner mermaid and diving underwater in a stunning orange bikini. She can be seen flaunting her toned body, and fans have showered this video with their love.
On the professional front, Nyrraa was a part of Divya Drishti, a supernatural drama that aired on Star Plus. She played the main character 'Divya' in this daily soap. Nyra was also a part of a show, 'Excuse Me Maadam'. Later, she starred in the thriller web series 'Helllo Jee', which streamed on 'ALTBalaji'.
About Pishachini:
Pishachini stars Nyrraa M Banerjee, Jiya Shankar, and Harsh Rajput play the main leads. Nyrraa plays the antagonist Rani aka Pishachini, whereas Jiya essays the lead character Pavithra and Harsh essays the male lead Rocky. The story of the show revolves around the town of Bareilly, where Rani aka the Pishachini, has been unleashed. The town is mesmerized by Rani however free from her grip, and who sees Rani’s true character is Pavithra. The show started airing on 8th August on Colors TV.
Also Read: Divya Drishti actress Nyra Banerjee to star in an upcoming thriller web series ‘Helllo Jee'