WATCH: Pishachini actor Nyrraa M Banerji channels her inner Mermaid and sizzles in an orange bikini

Nyrraa M Banerji is amongst the well-known actresses in the television sector. She rose to fame after her stint in the hit show Divya Drishti. Currently, Nyrraa is a part of a supernatural show titled Pishachini and is entertaining the masses by playing the antagonist in the show. The star has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shares her whereabouts with her fans. Her Instagram is flooded with her glamorous pictures and videos in stunning outfits.

Today, the Pishachini actress dropped a jaw-dropping video on her Instagram handle. In this clip, we see Nyrraa channeling her inner mermaid and diving underwater in a stunning orange bikini. She can be seen flaunting her toned body, and fans have showered this video with their love.