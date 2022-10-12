Watch Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary celebrate 4th wedding anniversary; Pen heartfelt notes

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, known as the most romantic couple in the entertainment industry, are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today, October 12. The two were a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 9 and fell in love with each other inside the house. After their journey in the show, the two maintained their relationship and later got married. Today, as they complete four years of togetherness after marriage, both took to their respective social media handles and wished each other on their anniversary. Yuvika's wish for Prince:

Sharing a love-dipped video with her dearest husband Prince, Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, "No matter how tough life gets, no matter how nasty it becomes, but having YOU in my life as my life partner makes every hardship worth it! I fight with u because i want ur time not ur money! I kw u hv big dreams and for that i m standing behind u no matter wt . we are hardly together .but Without you, today’s emotions would be the scurf of yesterdays. Our wedding anniversary can be a momentary celebration, but our marriage is a lifetime one. Wedding anniversaries are not just about parties, music, gifts, and fun. But it is about the time, love, struggle, and hardships that we face together. Happy Anniversary to my dear husband! @princenarula."

Take a look at Yuvika's video:

Prince's wish for Yuvika: Sharing amazing glimpses from their wedding, Prince penned a long note and wrote, "Happy anniversary baby @yuvikachaudhary pata nahe kya likhu 4 saal ho gai humare shadi ko or 4 saal usse phele toh total 8 saal ho gai hum dono ko sath , baby i sware humare masti main humare ladai main humare apne filmy duniya main humare pagal pan main humara kaam karne main ye 8 saal kaise nikal gai mujhe nahe pata chala . Bht up and downs dakhe hai humne humare rishte main kabhe ladai k time lagta tha nahe rehna ab sath kabhe itne masti karte hai ke duniya ko bhul jate hai humare apne duniya hai jo ke ap bolte ho ghar se bahar bhe chala karo main bahar agar jata hu toh bus kaam k liye Verna main ek ghar main apke sath reh kar pura pura din nikal sakta hu baby hum bht fight karte hai baki couples ke tarha kutto ke tarha ladte hai par pata hai best part kya hai hum kabhe dil se alag nahe hue or na hoge or agar kabhe asa hua na toh alag toh ho jai ge par jee nahe pai ge dono bec we both loveeeeee each other so much." He further wrote, "Baby u r my super star kabhe kabhe understand nahe karta choti choti baato main naraz ho jata hai par vo tera haq hai main puri zindigi ladne ke liye Tayar hu par bus apke sath So I love you baby I can’t tell how much bec uske koi limit he nahe hai toh baby happpyyyyyy anniversaryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy i pray to god apko vo sab mile jo ap chate ho bec I know ur dreams or vo ek din pkaaa pure hoge chahe uske liye mujhe apne dreams chodne pade."

Take a look at Prince's video-