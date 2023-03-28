WATCH: Priyanka Choudhary and Rajiv Adatia arrive in style for dinner night; Actress hints at future project

Popular actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the most well-known celebrities in the showbiz world. Not only her acting skills but Priyanka's fashion sense is also applauded by her fans. During her stint in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka was often complimented for her sartorial choices by her co-contestants and the viewers as well. Besides this, she is quite active on social and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress was snapped outside a restaurant with her good friend Rajiv Adatia and she interacted with the paps.

Priyanka Choudhary hints at her upcoming project

After Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka and Rajiv are often snapped together hanging out. Today they were snapped arriving in style for their dinner night and the actress also interacted with the media. Talking about their outfits, Priyanka was wearing a blue top which se paired with black jeans whereas Rajiv was donning a denim shirt which he paired with blue jeans. During the interaction, a media person asked the actress about meeting Ankit Gupta and she replied, “No, the last time we met was when we were shooting for the song.”

Later, Priyanka was asked about her scar which was quite visible and she said, “Woh Khatron mein lag gaya tha.” She quickly covered up by saying, “Not Khatron, when we had a torture task in Bigg Boss, I had got this hurt and now the scar is still there.” Well, it did seem like she hinted about her upcoming project but it looks like fans have to wait a little more till any official confirmation comes from her end.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey in Bigg Boss 16

While being locked in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Her loud voice and valid points were often complimented by host Salman Khan and viewers too. Her ardent fans showered their immense love on her. Priyanka's bond with Ankit was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16.

