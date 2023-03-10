Watch: Priyanka Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's new music video 'Kuch Itne Haseen' OUT; Priyankit fans have a meltdown

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankita Gupta are popular actors of the telly industry owing to their good looks and acting skills. Both became a household name after their stint in Udaariyan and they share a great bond. Moreover, they gained a massive fan following with their recent stint in the 16th edition of Bigg Boss. Priyanka was one of the strongest contestants on the show. She was loved by the fans for her dominating approach to the game. She finished as the 2nd runner-up of the show, while MC Stan was declared the winner. Besides this, Ankit and Priyanka are quite active on social media and their fans love to see them together. Recently, their new music video released and we are just loving it.

PriyAnkit’s new music video is out

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka made the announcement with a video that her new song with Ankit Gupta is finally out. Sharing the video, the actress wrote ‘Love is not always heard but it is felt.’ Talking about the video, it is a treat for the PriAnkit fans as the actors are portraying a deaf and mute couple who are deeply in love. It seemed no less than a fairy-tale as they share a bed, prepare and eat meals together, spend time together and eventually gets married in the song. As soon as they shared the video, fans couldn’t keep calm and flooded the comment section with their reactions. A user wrote ‘Haseen to hain hamare Priyankit’, while another fan commented ‘Ohh Is this Called Chemistry. Its coming so natural and easy.’

Check out the video here

About Priyanka-Ankit

After starring in Udaariyaan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta became well-known figures. Together, the two entered season 16 of Bigg Boss where Priyanka went on to become one of the finalists, whereas Ankit was eliminated a few weeks prior to the conclusion. Currently, Ankit is portraying the male lead in the daily soap Junooniyatt along with Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana.

