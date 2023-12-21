WATCH: Qubool Hai fame Surbhi Jyoti expresses gratitude as she feels blessed; says, 'Cheers to blissful life'

Surbhi Jyoti enjoys a successful career in the industry thanks to her shows, which have received stupendous responses from audiences. The actress has proved her acting prowess in several television shows. Besides this, Surbhi keeps surprising fans with her ravishing looks and infectious beauty. This time, the Qubool Hai fame expressed feeling thankful for her life and shared a lively video on social media.

Surbhi Jyoti feels blessed; calls life 'blissful'

It is no surprise that Surbhi Jyoti maintains an active social media presence and keeps sharing about her professional and personal life. Recently, the Qubool Hai fame posted a short clip calling herself blessed for her blissful life.

The video shows Surbhi strolling between the steep hills, thereby embracing positivity and making the most of her 'me time.' Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Cheers to blissful life #blessed #gratitude."

Watch the video here:

Donning a casual look, she is wearing beige-colored joggers and a knitted top. Carrying forward the trend of white shirts, Surbhi wore one to complement her outfit. What added a touch of sporty vibe is the pair of white sneakers. The actress' open hair, signifying her independence and carefree nature, went perfectly with her casual outfit.

Advertisement

About Surbhi Jyoti

It was following her performance in Qubool Hai as Zoya Farooqui opposite Karan Singh Grover that Surbhi Jyoti rose to prominence. In the show, she played a lively and charming female lead onscreen. Later on, Surbhi starred in Qubool Hai 2.0, the reboot version of the show. This marked her second collaboration with Karan Singh Grover as Zoya and Asad, respectively.

In 2018, the actress signed the dotted lines for portraying Bela Sehgal in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 3. Playing the female lead, Surbhi earned a huge fan following and is still considered one of the most loved actresses to have joined the supernatural fiction show.

Further, in 2021, the 35-year-old made her Hindi debut with the comedy film Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? Sharing her screen alongside Jassie Gill, Surbhi Jyoti's movie received mediocre reviews. For the uninitiated, apart from working in the telly world, she appears in Punjabi films, too.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ek Hazaaron Main Meri Behna Hai fame Krystle D'Souza dives into early Christmas celebrations in London