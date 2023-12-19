WATCH: Rahul Vaidya shares funny banter video with wifey Disha Parmar; fans REACT

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. A few months back, they embraced parenthood bliss as they welcomed their little daughter.

Also, the duo maintains an active social media presence. This time, Rahul and Disha treated fans with their banter video that shows them in a funny mood. Have a look!

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recreate hilarious meme

Social media has several trends and memes that people follow, and this time, Rahul and Disha are also in the queue. A few minutes ago, the former dropped a funny video with his wife recreating a hilarious meme.

The clip starts with Disha asking him, "Kis class mein tum padhte ho, naam batao. (Which class are you studying in? Tell me your name.)" The singer replies, "Aditya Kumar, 6 class mein padhte hain (I'm Aditya Kumar, studying in the 6th class.)" Further she asks, "Ee batao, kaun sa subject achha lagta hai? (Tell me, which subject do you like the most?)"

In his reply, the Bigg Boss 14 fame says, "Aayein??" This particular part is enough to make your day. The way Rahul Vaidya makes funny expressions will make you laugh for minutes. Carrying on the hilarious banter, Disha Parmar again questions, "Kaun subject achha lagta hai? (Which subject do you like?)" To this, he answers, "Baigan!" Sharing the video on social media, Rahul writes, "Our favorite audio clip aaaainn ??"

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Rahul-Disha's funny clip

After the Bigg Boss 14 fame dropped the short video on his social media handle, fans could not resist and reacted with laughter emojis. One of the fans writes, "@rahulvaidyarkv cute expression and @dishaparmar cute face. You both are super cute (white heart emoji and nazar amulet)."

Look at some of the comments on his post:

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

The two met for the first time at the sets of Rahul's first-ever single, Teri Yaad. Initially, Rahul and Disha became friends, and as their connection and bond grew, the two were rumored to be a potential couple, but they denied it.

However, after Rahul Vaidya entered Bigg Boss 14, he confessed his love for Disha Parmar. The couple tied the wedding knot on July 16, 2021, and earlier this year, in September, the lovebirds welcomed their daughter.

