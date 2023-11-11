WATCH: Rahul Vaidya wishes his ‘blessing’ Disha Parmar on birthday with goofy video

Actress Disha Parmar is celebrating her birthday today. And now, the moment that everyone's been waiting for all day- hubby Rahul Vaidya's wish for the birthday girl. In a heartwarming and lighthearted gesture, the celebrated singer delighted his wife with a quirky birthday tribute. Fans also showered love and wishes on the actress. Check out the birthday wish below.

Rahul Vaidya's wish for Disha Parmar

Just a few hours ago, Rahul shared a goofy video featuring himself and Disha Parmar, where the actress is joyfully singing, "Mera birthday aa raha hain." She can be seen dancing too with hubby Rahul Vaidya. Alongside the video, the singer penned a sweet caption, "Happy Birthday to my blessing @dishaparmar."

Check out Rahul Vaidya's post here:

Disha Parmar's reaction to Rahul Vaidya's post

Responding to the post in the comment section, Disha chimed in with, "Hahhaha!! Meraaaa buddayyyy aaa gaya."

The heartwarming video didn't just capture the attention of the couple's fans but also garnered birthday wishes from well-wishers. Among them was mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik, who extended her wishes to the actress. Fans flooded the comments section with birthday greetings, highlighting how adorable the video was.

One user even expressed, "So cute, the enthu bday girl is very excited to get a special gift from Mr." Another wrote, "Kitniiii cute ho, Disha. Aise hee hamesha hamesha khush raho. Happy Birthday, my Doll!"

In the morning today, Disha Parmar shared a glimpse from last night of her birthday celebrations. The actress posed with a cupcake and wrote, "happy birthday to me." The new mom looked radiant in a green silk saree, that she paired with a purple blouse. She was returning from Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali bash.

On the other hand, recently, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress took to social media to announce her return to work. The new mom sported a black mini-dress and returned to work within 7 weeks of delivery. On September 20, 2023, Rahul and Disha welcomed their baby girl. It was also the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

