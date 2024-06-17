Singer Rahul Vaidya never fails to entertain the viewers with his wit and humor. Rahul and his wife and actress Disha Parmar welcomed a baby girl, Navya into their life in 2023. He remains active on social media and often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life.

Rahul Vaidya melts hearts with adorable video with daughter Navya

Rahul has recently shared an adorable video with his daughter, showcasing their lovely father-daughter bond on social media.

A few hours ago, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a heartwarming video with his daughter Navya.

In the video, Rahul is seen sitting at a dining table with baby Navya sitting on the table in front of him. As Rahul begins chanting the Gayatri Mantra, little Navya joins in with a smile, looking at her father with pure joy.

Accompanying the post with a caption, Rahul wrote, “Gayatri Mantra.” The adorable video will surely make up your day.

Fan reactions

As soon as Rahul Vaidya dropped the video on social media, fans couldn’t resist but comment on this cute father-daughter duo. A fan wrote, “Aww, The way she smiled when you looked at her at the end.” Another fan commented, “You are imbibing such a good sanskaras in him. That’s so amazing.”

Earlier, Rahul Vaidya’s video with his daughter, Navya, went viral on the internet. In the recent post, Rahul shared a heartwarming video featuring himself with his daughter, Navya, sitting in his lap. In the caption, Rahul wrote, “Might delete later but my baby is already loving music it seems …”

As Rahul begins to sing, baby Navya adorably joins in, pausing but continuing to sing along with her father. Watching this charming father-daughter duet, mom Disha Parmar acts as the audience, and at the end of the video, she praises them.

More about Rahul Vaidya's personal life

On the personal front, Rahul Vaidya is married to actress Disha Parmar. The couple fell in love and Rahul proposed to Disha on national television during his stint on Bigg Boss. The celebrity couple welcomed their daughter on September 20, 2023.

