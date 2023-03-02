WATCH: Rajeev Sen kisses estranged wife Charu Asopa as they celebrate her birthday with their daughter Ziana

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are presently one of the most popular names on social media. The duo has been facing issues in their marriage since the start. The couple got married in 2019, but within a few months they started having issues and Charu even left Rajeev’s home. However, they sorted out their differences and were back together but not for too long. Things got worse between them in the past few months and Charu started living separately but they have taken the route of getting separated legally. Recently, Rajeev shared a beautiful vlog from Charu’s birthday celebration and fans are just loving it.

Rajeev Sen kisses and hugs estranged wife Charu Asopa

Taking to his YouTube channel, Rajeev shared a vlog from Charu’s birthday where he was quoted saying ‘We had a very special day yesterday. Jitna mazaa Charu ko aaya utna hi mazaa mujhe aya of celebrating her birthday. Last year, I missed her birthday. Before that, I was there. This time I thought it should be a special one. We went to a mall and even Ziana had a great time. Ziana was all over the place and loves to explore different places.’ Rajeev also shared a glimpse from the birthday celebration where Charu was seen cutting her birthday cake as the former planted a sweet kiss on her forehead. Later, the duo shared a long affectionate hug which was loved by their fans.

Check out the video here

About Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot after four months of courtship, and after three years of marriage, they called it quits. The duo has a one-year-old daughter, named Ziana. While Charu deleted all her pictures with Rajeev from Instagram, he has retained selective photos on his Instagram. In an interview, Rajeev said ‘What people think does not bother me. Yes, both Charu and I are maintaining a cordial friendship for Ziana and making sure that she gets both mommy and daddy’s love that she truly deserves.’

