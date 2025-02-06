WATCH: Ram Kapoor breaks silence on accusations of taking ozempic for weight loss of 55 kg: 'There is nothing wrong if I did...'

Ram Kapoor, who has been in the news for his amazing transformation of losing 55 kgs, never fails to grab attention with his fit physique. In a new video, the talented actor broke his silence on rumours that he was taking Ozempic to reduce weight and tone his physique. Now, breaking the silence on these allegations, Ram has reacted to them by sharing a clip on his social media profile.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram Kapoor uploaded a video on his social media handle and expressed his opinion. He greeted his Instagram family and shared, "Apparently, after all this news has gone viral, a lot of people are coming to me nonstop and thinking that I have done something like Ozempic or other drugs, or surgery. Firstly, there is nothing wrong if I did but now in less than 30 seconds I am going to prove to you that I have done nothing."

Ram then mentioned how he is still "work in process" and flexed his toned arms and hands. He then expressed, "I am no best body. The point is this kind of transformation requires hard work and long long hours, no shortcuts, no surgery, no ozemphic that only does weight loss, not this."

Watch Ram Kapoor's video here-

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor shared, "Within 4 to 6 months, I am going to get a rock solid six-pack block that has to be the hard way. But anyone who has done ozemphic or surgery, so what? Good for y'all."

Advertisement

Sharing this video, Ram wrote, "Now do you believe me …?" Complementing Ram's physique, several fans flooded the comment section. One fan wrote, "Ageing in reverse… Damn, LOOKIN’ That flexing Ps : You got no one to prove sir," another fan commented, "Amazing transformation, share your journey please,"

Celebrities also commented on Ram's post praising him again for his amazing transformation. Sourabh Raaj Jain commented, "You are a Rockstar bro," Rohit Khandelwal commented, "Sir there is no need to prove #justbe," and more.

For the uninformed, Ram Kapoor recently set a new benchmark after he lost 55 kg in just one and a half years. His amazing transformation from 140kgs to 55kgs left many stunned. Workwise, Ram has had an illustrious career in the entertainment industry and has worked in numerous shows and films.