WATCH: Rashami Desai and others wish Archana Gautam luck for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, it's hilarious

Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull is a new upcoming entertainment-based show, which is all set to take the audience on a fun rollercoaster ride. The format of the show is based on celebrities participating in fun activities and games and entertaining the viewers with their acts. Recently, Rashami Desai joined Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit Pathak, Nishant Bhatt and Archana Gautam on the show and played fun games with them.

Rashami Desai’s new reel:

A few hours ago, Rashami Desai took to her social media handle and shared a funny reel with her fans and followers. In this reel, the celebs are seen singing ‘Saiyaan’ and are reacting to each other’s voice. It is seen as soon as Archana Gautam sings everyone walks off. Sharing this clip, Rashami wished Archana for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and wrote, “Tag your favorite and all the best to cuteheart #archanagautam.”

Watch the video here-

Along with Archana Gautam, the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

Rashami Desai's professional commitments:

Over the years Rashami has starred in several hit shows such as Ravan, Pari Hoon Main, and more. The actress then got an opportunity in the hit show Uttaran where her role as Tapasya Thakur gained immense recognition. Post her stint in this show, she became a household name and received a massive fan following.

About Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull:

Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull premiered on the 15th of April and the premiere episode kicked off with the entry of Bigg Boss 16 rivals, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. Sumbul Touqeer and Arjun Bijlani were also seen hopping on this unmissable rollercoaster of entertainment. Produced by Neeraj Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull airs every day at 10:00 PM on Colors TV.

