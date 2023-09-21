WATCH: Ridhi Dogra, Arjit Taneja, and others dance at Karan Wahi’s Ganpati Visarjan

As the joyous festival of Ganesh Chaturthi comes to a close, people bid a heartfelt farewell to Lord Ganesha, giving their beloved Bappa a tearful goodbye. The tradition of visarjan (immersion) of idols took place across the nation yesterday. Among those who celebrated this auspicious festival with fervor were several well-known celebrities, and one such star-studded visarjan caught the spotlight. Popular actor Karan Wahi, known for his charming on-screen presence, immersed his Ganpati idol on the final day of the festivities. What made this visarjan even more special was the presence of Karan's close-knit group of friends, some of whom he reunited with after a long time.

Ridhi Dogra, Asha Negi, Arjit Taneja, and others at Karan Wahi's Ganpati visarjan

Joining Karan Wahi in this heartwarming visarjan ceremony were Arjit Taneja, Rithvik Dhanjani, Meiyang Chang, Ridhi Dogra, Asha Negi, and other beloved celebrities. The gathering of these old friends added an extra layer of joy and camaraderie to the occasion. In a video capturing the visarjan, the group could be seen gathered around a large tub placed on Karan's balcony, where the Ganpati idol was being immersed. The atmosphere was filled with a sense of devotion and celebration. Karan Wahi, clapping in the background, radiated happiness as he bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. Adding a touch of entertainment to the visarjan, Ridhi Dogra was seen dancing joyfully, infusing the event with her infectious energy. Arjit Taneja, on the other hand, took on the role of documentarian, capturing the memorable moments on his phone.

Check out the video of Karan Wahi's Ganpati visarjan here:

Everyone present at the celebration looked resplendent in their ethnic ensembles, adhering to the cultural spirit of the festival. Jawan's Ridhi Dogra donned a white chikankari suit that she paired with a blue dupatta. Asha Negi wore a beautiful peach chikankari suit.

Take a look at a few of the photos from their gathering here:

For the unversed, Karan Wahi and his close friend Rithvik Dhanjani handcrafted the Ganesh idol with clay. The two share a great bond and are often seen participating in fun-filled events. They shared a video of them at work showing how they are making a Ganpati and bringing happiness to their house. It was uploaded with the caption, "And just like that, bringing him to life".

Take a look at Karan Wahi's Ganpati here:

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt reunite with cast for Ganpati celebrations