Today is the day of the year when the world takes a moment to celebrate and honor the courage and determination of women. It also honors women's rights and encourages them to have equality in every field of life. Marking the special day and celebrating womanhood, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared a heartwarming post dedicated to her mother.

Rubina Dilaik celebrates Women's Day with her mother

It has only been a few months since Rubina Dilaik embraced motherhood and gave birth to twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. Through her social media posts and vlogs, the actress keeps sharing how she has been learning every day while experiencing something new after turning a mom. However, the new mama often stated how her mother had been there to tell her about things.

So, marking the special occasion of Women's Day, the Choti Bahu actress dropped a heartwarming video with her mother in the frame. The clip shows Rubina and her mother spending quality time together while walking with the twin babies in their lap.

Dedicating the video to her mom, the Bigg Boss 14 winner wrote, "#happywomensday to everyone out there ….. This day I want to celebrate the strongest and the most compassionate woman I know My mother , … whom are you celebrating today?"

Watch the video here:

About Rubina Dilaik

Who would forget Radhika Shastri in Choti Bahu? It not only marked her debut in the acting industry, but she also gained mainstream recognition. The actress is also known for her acting chops in shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Her popularity skyrocketed after she participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant and emerged as the winner. Interestingly, Abhinav Shukla was also one of the contestants on the show.

The two got married in a grand ceremony on July 21, 2018. In November last year, the couple was blessed with twin daughters whom they lovingly named Jeeva and Edhaa. Recently, Rubina and her family went on a staycation trip.

