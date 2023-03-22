WATCH: Rubina Dilaik gives a sneak peek into her Shimla vacation as she spends time with her family

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the entertainment fraternity for a long time now. Be it her acting prowess or gorgeous looks, the diva always made headlines and left fans astonished. Over the years, Rubina has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows and swooned the hearts of the audience with both her real and reel personality. She enjoys a massive fan following who root for her ardently and never skip a chance to shower their love on her. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with amazing pictures and videos. Recently, the actress shared a cutesy video from her Shimla vacation and we are loving it.

Rubina Dilaik shares video from her Shimla vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina gave a sneak peek into her Shimla vacation as she spent time with her family. The actress went there to attend her sister’s wedding and she shared beautiful glimpses of it. Well, now the actress is enjoying the beauty of the mountains with her husband Abhinav Shukla as the two were seen exploring in the video. As soon as she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. A user commented ‘Rubina Dilaik~ a perfect mix of cute, hot and beautiful’ while another fan wrote ‘You are master in making reels.’

Check out the video here

Rubina Dilaik’s work

Rubina started her career professionally with a popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and even lifted the trophy of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists. After this show, Rubina was seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.