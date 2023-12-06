WATCH: Rupali Ganguly and her Anupamaa co-star Nishi Saxena dance to trending song Gulabi Sharara

Television actress Rupali Ganguly, who essays the role of Anupamaa in the hit serial Anupamaa, set the internet abuzz with her latest social media post. The talented actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a fun-filled dance video with her co-star from the show, Nishi Saxena. The video delighted her fans, who dropped lovely comments on the post.

Rupali Ganguly dances to Gulabi Sharara

The video, set to the catchy beats of the trending Instagram song Gulabi Sharara, captures the two actresses showcasing their dance moves with infectious energy and joy. Rupali Ganguly not only embraced the dance challenge but also got her Anupamaa co-star Nishi Saxena to join in the fun.

It’s evident from the video that it was shot on Anupamaa sets as Rupali Ganguly can be seen dressed as her character. The duo exhibited perfect synchronization as they matched steps and danced to the beats of Gulabi Sharara.

Watch the video here:

The song, which has taken the netizens by storm, has become a favorite among the users who are creating their own reels to the tune.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Rupali Ganguly wrote, "Humaara dance dekh ke kisi ki batti jalli. Camera Action phir lights on hue. Bolo #anudim #anupamaa #trendingreels #rupaliganguly #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #instagood #jaimatadi #jaimahakal @rups_myqueen for u."

Soon after, sans flooded the comments section with words of appreciation, expressing their love for the duo's dance performance. Sagar Parekh, who exited the show very recently, wrote, “Arey arey. pretty ladies..!”

One fan commented, “Is there any reel of yours that I will end up without watching in loop. Everytime u post a reel, my mind stuck on it, and I keep on watching it in loop. as always it just so perfect and that hug and ur smile on last ”

Check out some of the comments here:

The hashtag #anudim, a combination of Anupamaa and Nishi's initials, quickly gained traction. One fan wrote, “the hashtag #AnuDim is so cute aww.”

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 10 pm. It can also be watched on Hotstar.

