WATCH: Rupali Ganguly, Ishita Dutta and others participate in sindoor khela on final day of Durga Puja

The eagerly awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja came to an end yesterday. Sindoor Khela is an important ritual followed on the final day of the Puja, Dashami. Married women bid Maa Durga goodbye as she prepares to leave her paternal home with her children. They smear each other with vermillion and pray for the long lives of their husbands.

Rupali Ganguly, Ishita Dutta, and Smriti Irani sens Bijoya wishes

Many actors in the industry went back to their roots to celebrate Vijaya Dashami in the most traditional style, participating in sindoor khela and dhunuchi naach. Actresses Rupali Ganguly, Smriti Irani, Sumona Chakravarti, Ishita Dutta, and others glammed up in quintessential white saree with red borders, as they participated in Sindoor Khela. They took to social media to upload the moments from the celebration.

Rupali Ganguly uploaded a video where she is seen sitting in front of the idol of Maa Durga, all smeared in sindoor. Folding her hands, she wished her fans and followers ‘shubho bijoya.’

Here’s the video Rupali Ganguly shared:

New mom Ishita Dutta uploaded a video where she is seen smearing sindoor on husband Vatsal Seth’s cheeks, who also smears his wife’s cheeks and chins with vermillion. The couple looks beautiful in traditional wear. The actress uploaded the video with the caption, “Sidoor Khela, a celebration of womanhood and unity, on this auspicious day of Vijaya Dashami seeking Durga Maa’s blessings and guidance.”

Check out Ishita Dutta’s post here:

Actress Divya Agarwal also uploaded a series of photos from sindoor khela celebrations at one of her friend’s homes. She wrote in the caption, “The family I never thought I’ll have. What a beautiful day. Mata Rani sabko khush rakhe.”

Sumona Chakravarti uploaded a photo yesterday on her Instagram story sharing her look before participating in the festivities. In her recent post, she uploaded a series of pictures and one of them shows her face smeared with red vermillion.

The caption accompanying the post reads, “Bijoya’r priti o shubechha. I’m not a religious person at all but Durga … this feels different. There is a bond. A very personal, intimate bond. She makes me vulnerable & yet resilient. The only one to make me bow down to her. It’s her energy that I feel. Thank you Maa for your love & blessings always. Aasche bochor abar hobe! Shubho Bijoya.”

Actress Smriti Irani also uploaded a photo before she took part sindoor khela, and wrote, “Ready for Sindoor Khela.” After this, a photo on her Instagram story shows her cheeks and forehead covered in red sindoor with the caption, “Bijoya pronam to all elders.”

